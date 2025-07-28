Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,218.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,531.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,727.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,827.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,477.11 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.