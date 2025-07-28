Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.