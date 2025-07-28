Inspire Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $171.82 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

