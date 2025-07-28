D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 79,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

