Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $735.01 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $763.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.44.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 298,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

