American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $140.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

