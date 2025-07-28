Empirical Finance LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,921.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

