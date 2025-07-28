Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.