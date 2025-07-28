Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

