Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 442 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $19,909,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

