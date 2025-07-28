Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 96,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 634.6% in the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

