Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

