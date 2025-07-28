Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $519.70 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $519,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $403.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day moving average is $379.44. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.