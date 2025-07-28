Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $289.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.51. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.