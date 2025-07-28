Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $226.64 Million Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $226,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.89. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

