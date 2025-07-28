Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $306.58 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $340.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

