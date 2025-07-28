Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,769,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.93.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

