Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.8%

ServiceNow stock opened at $968.05 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.85.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,233 shares of company stock worth $5,297,758. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

