Norden Group LLC Buys 375 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.90 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

