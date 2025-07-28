Head-To-Head Comparison: Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) versus HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of HWH International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HWH International has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avolta has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HWH International and Avolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International $1.26 million 7.02 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Avolta $15.33 billion 0.51 $117.00 million N/A N/A

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and Avolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International -144.81% -260.57% -38.86% Avolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avolta beats HWH International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

