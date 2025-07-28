Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 47.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

DE stock opened at $517.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

