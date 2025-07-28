Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $478.61 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

