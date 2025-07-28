Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.44 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

