Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $478.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

