Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Pool by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.71.

POOL stock opened at $324.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.77. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

