Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $226.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average is $232.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

