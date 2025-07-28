Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) versus AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Head to Head Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Risk and Volatility

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A AppTech Payments $276,000.00 33.24 -$18.51 million ($0.48) -0.56

This table compares Smead Value C and AppTech Payments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smead Value C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppTech Payments.

Summary

Smead Value C beats AppTech Payments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

