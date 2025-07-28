Analyzing Target Hospitality (TH) and Its Competitors

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Target Hospitality to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million $71.26 million 18.37 Target Hospitality Competitors $3.98 billion $330.48 million 32.25

This table compares Target Hospitality and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Target Hospitality’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 12.71% 11.34% 6.94% Target Hospitality Competitors -115.19% -63.60% -9.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Target Hospitality and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 2 1 1 2.75 Target Hospitality Competitors 540 1582 3037 50 2.50

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

