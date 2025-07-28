Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $977,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

