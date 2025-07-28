Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $50.50 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4345 dividend. This represents a $5.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

