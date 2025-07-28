Avalon Capital Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

