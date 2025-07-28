McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.13. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.23 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

