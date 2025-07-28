AGP Franklin LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 932.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

