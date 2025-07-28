218 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.