Avalon Capital Management Has $331,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 796.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $688.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.40 and a 200-day moving average of $600.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $691.64.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.