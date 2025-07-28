Schubert & Co Lowers Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schubert & Co lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AMG opened at $216.06 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $216.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.46.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

