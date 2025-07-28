Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,463 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 11.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after acquiring an additional 229,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.