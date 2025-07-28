Avalon Capital Management Invests $676,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

