The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of AGP Franklin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $233.02 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $235.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.96.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

