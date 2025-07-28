AGP Franklin LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.4% of AGP Franklin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 349,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

