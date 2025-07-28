Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Raised by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,389,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

