3,814 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $82,548.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,943,667.66. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock valued at $218,970,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

