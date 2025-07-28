Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $687,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0%

UPS opened at $103.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

