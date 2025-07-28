Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,803 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 204.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE EOG opened at $118.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

