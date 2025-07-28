Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,449 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

