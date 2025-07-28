Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

CPT opened at $113.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 385.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.