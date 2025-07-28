iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $362.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $362.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

