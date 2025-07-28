Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,286,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 942.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

