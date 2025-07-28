Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit comprises 1.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $9,980,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $7,734,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $6,986,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $4,321,000.

NASDAQ:FACTU opened at $10.30 on Monday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

