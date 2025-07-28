Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.0% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

